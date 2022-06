Firefighters were called to a fire at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital this morning.

Three fire crews attended the fire which involved a generator in a single-story building at around 8.50am.

Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, covering jets and a misting lance to extinguish the fire.

Fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer.

Fire crews reported the incident was over at 11.37am.