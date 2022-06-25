Telford & Wrekin Council wins Local Authority of the Year award

Telford & Wrekin Council has won Local Authority of the Year in the ‘Oscars’ of local government, the MJ Achievement Awards 2022.

Richard Overton, leader Shaun Davies, Shirley Reynolds, Carolyn Healy and Eileen Callear are pictured at the awards

The annual awards recognise the very best in council services across the UK.

Leader of the Council, Shaun Davies (Labour) said: “I am so incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved.

“As a council on the side of our residents, it’s their views that matter most, but this kind of external recognition can give us confidence that we really are creating a better borough.

“The judges recognised the level of support we provided during pandemic, with one in five households receiving direct support from us in some way, but also a relentless focus on delivering against our priorities.

“Our £45million Pride in Our Community programme helps to make our communities clean, green and safe, we have outstanding children’s services, exceptional adult social care and have also attracted significant investment into the borough.

“We are never complacent and we will continue to work tirelessly to deliver excellent public services whilst having the lowest council tax in the Midlands.”

The judges said the council was “a place shaper with a positive focus on partnerships as well as its residents.”

The council has also been shortlisted for four other top awards in this year’s Local Government Chronicle awards, including Council of the Year. Winners will be announced on 20 July 2022.