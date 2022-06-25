Police appeal for witnesses to assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault outside a Shrewsbury nightclub in April.

A 19-year-old man was seriously assaulted outside The Buttermarket on Howard Street between 2-2.30am on Sunday 24 April.

The man was dragged to the floor and kicked in the head during the assault.

- Advertisement -

He was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and later discharged.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident or captured it on a mobile phone or dash cam.

Anyone with any information is asked to please visit https://orlo.uk/DYhYi quoting reference 22/39713/22.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://orlo.uk/jrCxC or 0800 555 111.