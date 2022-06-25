Final push for charity’s summer raffle

Supporters of a Shropshire charity have just days left to be in with a chance of winning £5,000 in its summer raffle.

Staff from Severn Hospice are pictured with raffle tickets in their new gardens

Severn Hospice launched its fundraising raffle in April and now there is just under a week to go until sales close.

The hospice provides all its care for free but has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends in doing so. The raffle is a key contributor to that fundraising drive – and also gives ticket-buyers the chance to win a £5,000 jackpot.

And, as there are 42 other cash prizes to be won the raffle is a big draw for the charity which supports thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Karen Swindells, the charity’s lottery manager, said: “Buying tickets for our summer raffle is a win, win.

“Ticketholders are in with the chance of winning one of 43 cash prizes, with the top one being for £5,000 and we win by receiving much needed funds which allow us to continue supporting local people who need the vital care we provide.

“If it was me, and I won the top prize, I would go on a really nice holiday – it is something I have been looking forward to for the last couple of years and I would donate some back to Severn Hospice. In fact, this does happen quite a lot, and just illustrates how generous and loyal our supporters are. “Over the years, the raffle and our weekly