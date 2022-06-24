Telford & Wrekin Council to invest £750,000 on improved play areas

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet has agreed to invest £750,000 into local play areas following proposals raised at the authority’s cabinet meeting yesterday.

The proposals, which include the installation of new play equipment such as swings, slides and roundabouts and improved BMX and skate parks, complement the £3m investment package the council is currently directing into enhancing the borough’s parks and green spaces.

Sutton Hill is earmarked for £40,000 improvements which are anticipated to see enhancements to the skate park and children’s play area. As a borough wide investment, enhancements to areas identified as highest need including existing play areas in Donnington, Madeley, Trench, Hollinswood and Randlay are also expected to be included, with work set to comprise refurbishment and replacement of play equipment, new play areas and resurfacing of BMX and skate parks.

Cllr Carolyn Healy (Labour), cabinet member climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said:

“I’m delighted cabinet has approved this investment which will see children and young people across the borough benefit from new and improved play facilities, prioritised to areas of highest need and where the facilities will be most used.

“Our ‘On Your Side’ £750,000 play area investment will be supported by almost £1m in developer contributions. This money, combined with support from the council’s wider £3m investment into Telford and Wrekin’s parks and green spaces, will enable us do even more.

“Alongside the big ticket equipment enhancements, we will also be focusing on other improvements, including repainting existing gates and fencing and resurfacing BMX and skate areas. This is great news for teens and younger children alike.

“Separately, we are also looking at toddler play areas in Telford Town Park, and will be announcing a £250,000 toddler play scheme later in the year. Dawley Park is also to receive funding for improvements to its play area and to increase its play value to the community.

“We want our children and young people to have the space, freedom and facilities they need to play in the borough.

“This investment supports our vision to ensure that every child, young person and adult lives well in their community while creating neighbourhoods that are a great place to live. We recognise that access to quality play is really important to local families, and we are on their side.”