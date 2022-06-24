Lib Dems win Highley by-election

A new Shropshire Councillor has been elected for Highley following a by-election held yesterday.
Mark Williams has been elected as the new councillor for Highley with 630 votes.
With a turnout of 40.31% there were 1157 votes cast.
The by-election followed the resignation of former (Independent) councillor Dave Tremellen in May.
By-election result
ATWAL Liam Daniel (Labour) – 239 votes
NASH Clare (Green Party) – 9 votes
WATERSON Naomi (Conservative) – 279 votes
WILLIAMS Mark Nicholas (Liberal Democrats) – 630 votes