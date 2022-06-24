17.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 24, 2022
- Advertisement -

Lib Dems win Highley by-election

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A new Shropshire Councillor has been elected for Highley following a by-election held yesterday.

Mark Williams has been elected as the new councillor for Highley with 630 votes.

With a turnout of 40.31% there were 1157 votes cast.

- Advertisement -

The by-election followed the resignation of former (Independent) councillor Dave Tremellen in May.

By-election result

ATWAL Liam Daniel (Labour) – 239 votes
NASH Clare (Green Party) – 9 votes
WATERSON Naomi (Conservative) – 279 votes
WILLIAMS Mark Nicholas (Liberal Democrats) – 630 votes

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP