Shropshire Council reveals latest roads set for resurfacing

A further eleven stretches of roads across Shropshire are set to be resurfaced in July as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Resurfacing work taking place on one of Shropshire’s roads. Photo: Shropshire Council

The further eleven stretches of roads to be treated are:

20 June to 1 July: B5067 Berwick Road End 60mph South to Ellesmere Rd

27 June to 5 July: Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

27 June to 10 July: Broomhill Lane to Pulverbatch

4 to 8 July: U6925 – Bridgnorth Road Estate, Broseley

11 to 15 July: The Nook, Childs Ercall

11 to 22 July: New Park Road, Shrewsbury

11 to 30 July: A41 From Bletchley Dual End to Upper College junction

18 to 26 July: U8260 – Oldfield Cottages to Tedstill

25 to 30 July: C4256 – Oreton Road

25 July to 2 August: C6196 – Mardu Lane

25 July to 14 August: Water Street, Shrewsbury

More than 40 stretches of road are set to be treated this year as part of the council’s annual resurfacing programme.

The sites have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgment and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing.

They form part of a countywide programme of schemes, scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.