Police appeal following aggravated burglary at farm in Shropshire

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary took place at a farm in Shropshire last month.

Investigating officers say the incident happened on Monday 2 May around 2am at Charlton Farm, Charlton.

Two men forced entry into the farmhouse and assaulted an occupant, demanding they hand over puppies.

No puppies were on the property but a large quantity of cash was stolen before the men left the scene on foot.

The occupant reported minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on or around Monday 2 May.

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage is asked to please get in touch via https://orlo.uk/7jzdX quoting incident 43 of 2 May.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://orlo.uk/BZLip or 0800 555 111.