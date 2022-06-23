Oakengates Towns Fund plans set to be revealed at public consultation

Residents can have their say on draft plans to transform Oakengates town centre which have been developed in response to public consultation activities over the past two years.

Telford & Wrekin Council is staging a public exhibition on Friday 24 June at The Place Theatre (2-7pm), Oakengates where exciting proposals for ‘Oakengates Theatre Quarter’ will be revealed.

The plans are based on residents’ wishes for improved public spaces, a better theatre arrival experience and a desire for a wider retail offer with less focus on specific shop uses.

- Advertisement -

In response to these aspirations, proposals have been drawn up to redevelop the area between The Place, Limes Walk and Market Street and Towns Funding will help to bring the plans to fruition.

In 2021, Telford & Wrekin Council was successful in securing Towns Funding to support Telford’s Towns Investment Plan consisting of three projects – with Oakengates being one of those projects focusing on improvements to the town centre.

This investment proposal sits alongside council targeted intervention to tackle other sites in need of support within Oakengates.

Residents will be able to see how the results of consultation activities have shaped the proposals and provide feedback to help refine the proposals further.

Information will also be available on the Telford Towns Fund website from the day of the exhibition.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration, and the High Street, said:

“We are really pleased that we’re now in a position to reveal the proposals for Theatre Square in Oakengates at this public exhibition.

“Over the last two years we’ve engaged with residents in Oakengates, listened to what they have to say and how they would like to see their town improved and developed.

“All the ideas which will be on display at this exhibition have been shaped by consultation activities and we are very grateful for the input from local people who have influenced this transformation project.”

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said:

“The Towns Fund will deliver a bold transformational programme across the Telford and Wrekin borough over the next five years.

“This public exhibition is the next step in bringing the Oakengates plans to fruition and is a further opportunity for local people to have their say and make a lasting impression on this area of the town which will serve generations to come.”

Oakengates Ward Members Councillors Stephen Reynolds, Hilda Rhodes and Gilly Reynolds said:

“We’re really excited about these plans for Oakengates which will vastly improve the town centre and area around the theatre.

“We’re extremely proud of Oakengates and what it has to offer but these proposals will help to take the town to the next level – improving facilities, attracting more visitors and giving our residents a town centre to be proud of.”

To find out more about Telford Towns Fund and have your say on future plans visit www.telfordtownsfund.co.uk.