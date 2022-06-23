19.6 C
New affordable homes completed in village near Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Families are moving into a series of new affordable homes which have been built near Shrewsbury.

Sam Hine, the chair of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, and John Green, chief executive, taking a look at the new development in Nesscliffe
The homes have been provided by Shropshire Rural Housing Association as part of a major new development in Nesscliffe by Shrewsbury Homes.

John Green, chief executive of the association, said the four homes in Stonehouse Close were built to a very high standard with particular emphasis on energy-efficiency.

“They are really impressive properties,” he said. “We have two two-bedroom bungalows, a two-bedroom house and a three-bedroom house, and they are all extremely well-built.

“They are designed to be very energy-efficient, with solar panels on the roof and even have electric vehicle charging points.

“This level of energy-efficiency is now standard for all of our new developments, which is not only good for the environment but means our tenants save money on their energy bills.”

Shropshire Rural Housing Association provides affordable homes for people to be able to live in their own rural communities, rather than being forced out due to soaring house prices.

John said many of the new tenants were families with children at the nearby school – helping to maintain the local community.

“One of the main aims of providing homes which enable people to live in their own rural village is to help community amenities survive and thrive,” he said.

“Facilities like schools, village halls, shops and pubs need the patronage of residents to succeed, and unless more affordable homes are available they can struggle.

“We are delighted to have been able to provide these properties in Nesscliffe and wish all of our tenants a happy future in their homes.”

One of the tenants, Elizabeth Brown, moved in with her two children after trying to move to the area for several years.

She said: “My mum lives just down the road, so it’s brilliant to have finally got a house here. My eldest child already goes to St Andrew’s Primary School, which is a two-minute walk around the corner, and we have just realised one of her best friends lives next door.

“The house is nice and spacious, and there are lots of families with similar-aged children, so you can tell it’s going to be a really lovely community. We are really happy here.”

