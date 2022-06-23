Groundwater issue could be cause of sinkhole in Broseley

A sinkhole which appeared in the middle of a road in Broseley could be caused by a groundwater issue, that had developed over a number of years.

The sink hole in Park View, Broseley. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council highways officers today met at the site of the sinkhole in Park View, Broseley.

The officers met with a representative of the Coal Board, who assessed the sinkhole and felt it was no bigger than what could be seen (4m x 2m and 3m deep).

They did not believe the hole was likely to get any bigger and it has not worsened overnight.

They have not ruled out that it may be a shallow coal mine but, from their tests, think it is more likely to be a groundwater issue.

Severn Trent Water has checked both their clean water and sewer so the possibility of a failed utility has already been ruled out.

Shropshire Council says the next phase of their investigation into the cause will be to excavate to the extent of the hole and scrape the bottom to check that the ground is indeed stable lower down as thought.

The council is working with its contractor to get the work underway as soon as possible. A representative for the Coal Board will be on site when the work is carried out.