15.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 24, 2022
- Advertisement -

Groundwater issue could be cause of sinkhole in Broseley

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A sinkhole which appeared in the middle of a road in Broseley could be caused by a groundwater issue, that had developed over a number of years.

The sink hole in Park View, Broseley. Photo: Shropshire Council
The sink hole in Park View, Broseley. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council highways officers today met at the site of the sinkhole in Park View, Broseley.

The officers met with a representative of the Coal Board, who assessed the sinkhole and felt it was no bigger than what could be seen (4m x 2m and 3m deep).

- Advertisement -

They did not believe the hole was likely to get any bigger and it has not worsened overnight.

They have not ruled out that it may be a shallow coal mine but, from their tests, think it is more likely to be a groundwater issue.

Severn Trent Water has checked both their clean water and sewer so the possibility of a failed utility has already been ruled out.

Shropshire Council says the next phase of their investigation into the cause will be to excavate to the extent of the hole and scrape the bottom to check that the ground is indeed stable lower down as thought.

The council is working with its contractor to get the work underway as soon as possible. A representative for the Coal Board will be on site when the work is carried out.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP