Further disruption for rail passengers as RMT hold second day of strike action

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A second rail strike is taking place today, with no train services operating in Shropshire, following a breakdown in talks.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is staging further strike action again today after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was yesterday accused of “wrecking” negotiations.

Mick Lynch RMT general secretary said: “Grant Shapps has wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.

“Until the government unshackle Network Rail and the train operating companies, it is not going to be possible for a negotiated settlement to be agreed.

“We will continue with our industrial campaign until we get a negotiated settlement that delivers job security and a pay rise for our members that deals with the escalating cost of living crisis.”

Further talks are expected to continue today while the strike is ongoing.

No Services in Shropshire

Services operated by West Midlands Railway, Transport for Wales and Avanti West Cost are all affected.

Whilst Transport for Wales is not in dispute with the RMT, the industrial action means its services are unable to operate on Network Rail infrastructure on strike days.

West Midlands Railway is not running any services in Shropshire until Sunday.

Transport for Wales is also asking people to only travel if necessary on non-strike days.

