Shropshire train passengers urged to only travel if necessary following strike action

Rail passengers in Shropshire are being urged to only travel by train if necessary today, the warning comes following yesterday’s RMT strike action.

Due to wider disruption caused, passengers using Transport for Wales services are being advised to only travel by rail if essential until 27 June, when full services are expected to resume.

West Midlands Railway is not operating any trains at all in Shropshire until Sunday.

Avanti West Cost says in the days after industrial action services are also likely to be affected – particularly in the mornings, as services will start later.

RMT is meeting Network Rail and the Train Operating Companies for further talks today ahead of more strike action planned for tomorrow and Saturday.

Commenting on yesterday’s first rail strike since 1989, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said:

“Turnout at picket lines has been fantastic and exceeded expectations in our struggle for job security, defending conditions and a decent pay rise.

“Our members will continue the campaign and have shown outstanding unity in pursuit of a settlement to this dispute.

“RMT members are leading the way for all workers in this country who are sick and tired of having their pay and conditions slashed by a mixture of big business profits and government policy

“Now is the time to stand up and fight for every single railway worker in this dispute that we will win.”