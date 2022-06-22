Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision near Trench Lock yesterday afternoon.

The three car collision happened around 5.50pm on the A442 roundabout.

One of the drivers was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with non-life changing injuries.

Police say that three young men who were travelling in a grey VW Passat that was involved in the collision ran away from the scene.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or captured wither the collision or the men leaving the scene on dash cam to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://orlo.uk/JtAgO quoting incident 463 of 21 June.