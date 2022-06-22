18 C
New Telford homes ready following partnership between housing association and housebuilder

By Shropshire Live

More than 50 new homes have been completed in Telford following a successful partnership between a housing association and housebuilder.

Keon Homes senior site manager Steve Wood (left), with Bromford project manager Tracey Brewer, Bromford housing enabler Rachel Phillips, and Bromford construction quality manager Connor Williams celebrate the handover of the new homes
The mix of two and three bedroom houses and two bedroom bungalows were handed over to 45,000-home provider Bromford this week after being built by Keon Homes at Newcomen Way, in Woodside.

Bromford, which already owns over 2,500 homes in Shropshire, entered into a development agreement with Keon Homes who purchased the land from Homes England in 2021.

The initial phase, on former farmland, is providing 55 homes for rent and shared ownership through a £8.4m investment and customers have already started moving into their new homes. A second phase is also in progress on land next door, at Woodside Way, which is providing a further 21 new affordable homes for rent and shared ownership through a £3.55m investment.

Bromford has ambitious plans to build more than 7,000 home across the West Midlands and West of England in the next five years. This drive was strengthened in September 2021 when its strategic partnership with Homes England was extended through an additional £240m grant funding.

Tracey Brewer, Bromford’s project manager overseeing the partnership, said: “The partnership we have with Keon Homes has grown from strength to strength and we are delighted that Newcomen Way is now providing good quality affordable homes for local people, and helping to meet the real demand for more affordable housing in the Telford & Wrekin area.”

Steve Wood, senior site manager at Keon Homes, discovered that he had won an NHBC Pride in the Job Award last week for his excellent on-site management of the project.

He added: “We are really thrilled with the progress of this scheme which has been made possible through the great partnership that we have with Bromford, Telford & Wrekin Council, and Homes England. We enjoy working in Telford to bring much needed affordable housing to this area and the award win is in recognition of the great teamwork that has been on display here over a number of months.”

