New academy creates more than 125 healthcare support workers

More than 125 new healthcare support workers have graduated from a special training academy, bolstering the overall workforce to help improve local people’s health.

Upon completion of the course, healthcare support workers are able to transfer their skills into a number of healthcare roles

Set up by the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) and the Marches Education Partnership, the Social and Health Care Partnership Training Academy consists of a two-week training programme to help those who are new to care prepare for their role.

The new recruits are given the opportunity to train in an industry-standard, immersive suite at Telford College, which includes a replica hospital ward, as well as a home setting to mirror home care situations.

- Advertisement -

And following its launch in January, the academy has now run five programmes, with plans now being confirmed for the scheme to take place throughout the year.

Upon completion of the course, healthcare support workers are able to transfer their skills into a number of healthcare roles across the system, including the community and hospital settings.

Among those who have successfully completed the programme is Rebecca Spode from Telford, who works as a healthcare support worker in the A&E department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Rebecca, 37, said: “This course has really helped me to prepare for my new job. I’ve been a hairdresser for 20 years, so I come from a completely different work background – I’ve managed salons and owned my own salon, but I’ve always wanted to work in healthcare. I want to help people, and put a smile on their face by giving them excellent care.

“This course has helped me get ready for my career change and it’s given me the confidence and knowledge for when I first walk into the hospital for my first shift. The course trainers all work for the NHS, so they’ve given us real-life examples and knowledge that will be a big help when managing this change.

“From here, I want to enrol on the Nursing Apprenticeship Degree, and pursue my ultimate dream of becoming a nurse.”

The programme – run in partnership with Marches Education Partnership, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – provides the mandatory training that healthcare support workers need to complete to pass their induction and gain their Care Certificate.

Ellen Shaw, People Transformation Lead at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS), said: “It takes a real combination of skills, compassion and, importantly, dedication to be a healthcare support worker – our academy programme has given our new recruits some real depth to their training and enabled them to hone their skills in a real-life setting.

“We’ve been extremely impressed with the sheer dedication and commitment from those taking part so far, and it’s been great to see how they have developed their skill sets in such a short space of time.

“We’re now looking forward to continuing with the monthly programmes – interviews are taking place every week, so there’s still time to apply and secure a role for the next academy.

“Previous experience or qualifications aren’t essential – what’s important is passion, dedication, drive and, of course the ability to work in a team towards one common goal.”

The academy programme runs once a month, with applications for upcoming intakes now open.

For more information about current roles visit: https://www.stw-healthcare.co.uk/