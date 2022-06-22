24.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Man charged after stabbing in Admaston

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man has been charged after a stabbing in Sutton Road, Admaston on Sunday morning.

Hoshmand Fatah, 26, of Nottingham, has been charged with attempted murder and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident and remains in a stable condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Detective Inspector Sean Brennan said: “Over the weekend we saw three serious incidents involving the use of knives that, understandably, have caused concern among local communities.

“We have now charged three people in connection with each of these incidents.

“We would like to reassure local residents that these incidents have been investigated thoroughly over the last few days and that we are confident there is no connection between them.

“This is no way detracts from the shock and anxiety that was caused to local people but I hope the action we have taken demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that Telford remains a safe, welcoming and happy place to live and work.

“Anyone with any concerns is urged to please get in touch, we review all reports we receive.”

