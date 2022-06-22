First grants awarded to Shrewsbury projects under new scheme

The first grants have been awarded under a new scheme launched in Shrewsbury aimed at helping projects and events which support and promote the town centre.

The Hive street festival, which took place on Saturday was one of the recipients of the grants

Original Shrewsbury grants range between £500 and £5,000 and the awards have been considered by a panel following an application process which closed at the end of March.

The five events to benefit from grants are a photo marathon, The Hive Jubilee Street Festival, Loop Fest, with Albert’s Shed, a charity sale of original art and a Shrewsbury Makers Pop-Up.

- Advertisement -

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “There are a wide range of activities and events organised by innovative, creative and enthusiastic people which make a valuable contribution to our town.

“It’s a new scheme and is something which recognises and supports hard-working people, often volunteers, who give their time and expertise to put on activities and events for everyone to enjoy.”

Applications were made through an online form which provided information about the project which the panel used when considering the request. This included a projected budget, expected outcomes such as anticipated footfall, promotion and the number of businesses involved.

An interview process was then held before decisions were made. The panel included Shrewsbury BID board directors and successful applicants are being asked to provide feedback through a grant evaluation form at the end of the activity which will provide valuable information on the best way of continuing the scheme in the future.

Stacey Hill, owner of Oberon in Wyle Cop and member of Shrewsbury BID board, added: “I’m honoured to be part of the grant programme panel, and we were amazed by the talent of the applicants.

“Anything that gives our town another unique selling point can only be a plus, and we wish all of the projects every success.”