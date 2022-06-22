18 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Advertisement -

First grants awarded to Shrewsbury projects under new scheme

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The first grants have been awarded under a new scheme launched in Shrewsbury aimed at helping projects and events which support and promote the town centre.

The Hive street festival, which took place on Saturday was one of the recipients of the grants
The Hive street festival, which took place on Saturday was one of the recipients of the grants

Original Shrewsbury grants range between £500 and £5,000 and the awards have been considered by a panel following an application process which closed at the end of March. 

The five events to benefit from grants are a photo marathon, The Hive Jubilee Street Festival, Loop Fest, with Albert’s Shed, a charity sale of original art and a Shrewsbury Makers Pop-Up.  

- Advertisement -

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “There are a wide range of activities and events organised by innovative, creative and enthusiastic people which make a valuable contribution to our town. 

“It’s a new scheme and is something which recognises and supports hard-working people, often volunteers, who give their time and expertise to put on activities and events for everyone to enjoy.” 

Applications were made through an online form which provided information about the project which the panel used when considering the request. This included a projected budget, expected outcomes such as anticipated footfall, promotion and the number of businesses involved.  

An interview process was then held before decisions were made. The panel included Shrewsbury BID board directors and successful applicants are being asked to provide feedback through a grant evaluation form at the end of the activity which will provide valuable information on the best way of continuing the scheme in the future. 

Stacey Hill, owner of Oberon in Wyle Cop and member of Shrewsbury BID board, added: “I’m honoured to be part of the grant programme panel, and we were amazed by the talent of the applicants. 

“Anything that gives our town another unique selling point can only be a plus, and we wish all of the projects every success.”

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP