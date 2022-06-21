16.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Shropshire left without rail services as strike action takes place

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Rail passengers in Shropshire are facing a day without any services operating as a result of industrial action.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is staging strike action today, Thursday and Friday with no train services operating in the county as a result.

Services operated by West Midlands Railway, Transport for Wales and Avani West Cost are all affected as mainline routes are prioritised.

Whilst Transport for Wales is not in dispute with the RMT, the industrial action means its services are unable to operate on Network Rail infrastructure.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days after the industrial action, with West Midlands Railway not running any services in Shropshire until Sunday. Transport for Wales is asking people to only travel if nesissary on non-strike days.

The RMT balloted about 40,000 members across Network Rail and 15 train companies for industrial action over pay and terms and conditions.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom.”

The rail industry says it wants to work with the RMT to bring how it runs its services up to date, so that it is more reliable, more affordable and inspires more customers back on board. 

