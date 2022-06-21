Oswestry School hits £2000 target for Ukraine thanks to hair-raising event

Oswestry School has smashed its target of raising £2,000 to help charities supporting people in Ukraine thanks to a crazy hair day.

Pupils donated money for a chance to attend school with ‘crazy hair’

Pupils at Bellan House donated money for a chance to attend school on Friday 10 June with ‘crazy hair’ and raise vital funds for Ukrainian families in need of support due to the war in their country.

The fundraising day, which was the last in a series of 10 mini fundraising missions being held by the school, was the target busting event that broke the £2000 aspirational threshold set by the school. Other ‘missions’ included ‘Pounds for Peace’; a sunflower sale and ‘Conga for Cash’ which saw the children doing the Conga around Cae Glas Park in Oswestry while collecting donations from the public.

Bellan House Headteacher, Claire Belk said: “It was wonderful to see so many pupils and even staff having fun taking part in the event whilst raising vital funds for charities which support people in and fleeing from Ukraine.

“One of our key values at Bellan is kindness and this was beautifully demonstrated by the sheer number of children who were keen to come to school sporting all sorts of unusual, colourful, spikey hair in order to raise money and also the parents who allowed and enabled them to do so.

“So many pupils got involved, and even those who weren’t able to because they were attending a sporting event, were still happy to make a donation for such a good cause.”

The 10 mini missions that have been held in Bellan House, which is based in Church Street, raised an impressive £2062.17 in total for Ukraine. The money will be shared between a number of charities working to support Ukraine.

Bellan House is a part of Oswestry School, for pupils aged 4 to 11.