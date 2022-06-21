24.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
MP tables parliamentary motion to save Whitchurch driving test centre

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, has tabled a motion in Parliament today that urges the Department for Transport and the DVSA to work with Whitchurch Town Council and accept their offer to reverse the closure of Whitchurch driving test centre.

MP Helen Morgan pictured outside the former Driving Test Centre in Whitchurch
The Early Day Motion also thanks Whitchurch Town Council for their hard work in providing an alternative site for the driving test centre.

Helen’s Motion recognises the wider context in which countless vital local services have been shut down in rural communities. 

Commenting Helen said: “Whitchurch Town Council and the campaigners here have done a fantastic job of proposing a realistic alternative facility to keep a testing centre open in the town. But now the Government must clarify its position and confirm the Whitchurch Driving Test Centre will reopen.

“Communities in North Shropshire are losing vital local facilities from swimming pools and leisure centres through to bus services and it is having a harmful impact. The Conservatives have the power to keep this test centre open and protect an important service here.

“I strongly urge them to listen to residents here and work with Whitchurch Town Council to provide the additional driving testing we urgently need.”

