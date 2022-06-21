16.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
32,000 potholes repaired across Shropshire since April 2021

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has repaired 32,000 potholes on the county’s roads since April 2021, latest figures show.

‘Find and fix’ pothole repairs being carried out near Adcote. Photo: Shropshire Council
‘Find and fix’ pothole repairs being carried out near Adcote. Photo: Shropshire Council

In the same period the number of outstanding potholes has fallen from 8,415 to 4,232.

With improvements in the way that potholes are tackled, the number of permanent ‘right first time’ repairs is now over 90%, compared with less than 50% in the year 2018/19.

Shropshire Council says its crews and its contractor Kier are out every day tackling potholes in a variety of ways.

Methods used include the new Multihog road planer, two Roadmaster vehicles which are used to carry out jet-patching on rural roads, ‘find and fix’ repairs, and more traditional repairs by gangs.

Meanwhile, the council’s annual resurfacing and surface dressing programmes help to improve the county’s roads and prevent potholes forming in the first place.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“Last year we vowed to improve the county’s roads. These figures show that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“Repairing 32,000 potholes across the county in just over 12 months is a fantastic achievement.”

