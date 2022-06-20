20.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 20, 2022
Wellington man charged with murder

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A man from Wellington has been charged with murder following the death of a man on Saturday morning.

John Walker, aged 64, of Fowler Close, was charged with murder late on Sunday and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Shortly before 11am on Saturday, police were called to reports of two men fighting in the back garden of a property on Fowler Close.

Officers found a 52-year-old man in the garden with a stab wound.

They gave the man medical assistance and began CPR until the Ambulance Service arrived. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene a while later.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thanks to the local community for their ongoing support with our enquiries.”

Police say the incident is unrelated to a stabbing and disorder in the town on Friday night.

