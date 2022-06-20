20.5 C
Man charged with GBH after incident in Wellington

A man has been charged after an incident in Market Street, Wellington, on Friday evening.

Sagheer Khan, 45, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was injured at around 8pm. 

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded in custody.

Three other men, aged 20, 25 and 28, all of Telford, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on a dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 586 of 17 June.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

