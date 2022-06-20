Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing in Admaston

Police officers searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Admaston have made an arrest in Leeds.

A 25-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of attempted murder and is now in custody awaiting questioning.



Officers were called to an address in Sutton Road at about 6.10am on Sunday where it was reported that a man had been stabbed.



They found a 31-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham where he remains in a stable condition.