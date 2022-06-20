Flags fly ahead of Armed Forces Day

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council have raised their Armed Forces flags to show support ahead of national Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Telford & Wrekin Council raises its Armed Forces flag

As a part of Telford and Wrekin’s wider Armed Forces Day celebrations, the council’s annual free family event takes place on Broadoaks Playing Field in Donnington between 10.30am – 4pm on Saturday.



In Shrewsbury, Reserves Day will take place on Wednesday with an event in the Quarry Park involving the 8 Rifles, service charities and Shropshire Council’s Outreach service from 11am until 2.30pm.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Co-Operative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships at Telford & Wrekin Council said:

- Advertisement -

“We’re honoured to fly the Armed Forces Day flag here in Telford and Wrekin and show our recognition for the whole armed forces community.

“The council is proud to be able to support our local armed forces units in a number of different ways from offering leisure discounts to providing welfare and financial support.

“Our Armed Forces Day event is set to be another fantastic event; bringing communities from across the borough together to show our respect to the servicemen, women and also their families who are committed to protecting our country.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for the Armed Forces Covenant, said:

“We’re extremely proud to support Shropshire’s Armed Forces community, and it is important that we continue to build on the great work we have done to date in partnership with our military partners and local businesses and charities.

“During the past year our Armed Forces have continued to train for, and deploy on, operations across the world, as well as providing specialist support within our communities at home.

“Armed Forces Week offers a great opportunity for us all to show the whole of the Armed Forces community some much deserved recognition.”