Police appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in Admaston

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was stabbed in Admaston this morning.

Police are asking the man pictured to get in touch with them as part of their investigation into the incident

Investigating officers say the man was stabbed near his home address in Admaston at around 6.10am, he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

As part of their investigation into the incident, police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to.

It is believed he was last seen on Sutton Road at around 6.00am and was thought to be wearing a slate grey/black puffer style Nike jacket with a small white Nike logo on the front left side, blue jeans and grey trainers with a white sole.

He is believed to have connections in Nottingham.

​Detective Sergeant Paul Drury, said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and we believe this man may be able to assist us with our enquiries. I urge anyone who may have seen the man pictured below to get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“We have seen multiple knife related incidents in the Wellington area of Telford this weekend, and understand how unsettling these circumstances can be. I hope to reassure you by confirming that the three incidents that occurred in the last 48 hours are unrelated and our investigating officers are doing all they can to bring justice to those involved.

“You will see an increased police presence whilst enquiries continue, and if you have any concerns or questions please contact your local policing team through our website.

“​If you have any information about this incident, if you have seen the man pictured below or have doorbell/video footage, please contact us via 101 quoting incident number 116i of 19 June. If you want to give information without giving your name speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”