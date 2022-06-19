Firefighters rescue man from River Severn in Bridgnorth

Firefighters rescued a man from the River Severn in Bridgnorth on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person in the water near Cartway at around 4.30pm.

Severn fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The man was rescued from the river using throw lines and left in the care of the ambulance service.

West Mercia Police officers also attended.