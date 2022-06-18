Four arrested after stabbing and disorder in Wellington

Four men, aged between 20 and 45 years old, have been arrested following an incident in Wellington last night.

At around 8pm, officers were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision involving two cars and a bus, on Holyhead Road, Wellington.

It was reported that a man in his 20s had been stabbed and left at the scene.

On attendance by police and West Midlands Ambulance Service, the man was transported to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for his injuries.

Officers discovered that the suspects made off from the scene of the collision, and police then received further reports of a disorder on Market Street, Wellington.

On arrival, officers arrested three men, aged 20, 25 and 28 years old, on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 45-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of this morning.

All four men remain in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “We’d like to reassure the communities of Wellington that we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the public.

“However, whilst our investigation is still ongoing, you will see an increased police presence on Market Street and the road will remain closed. We will update you when this is reopened.

“If anyone witnessed either the collision or the disorder, please get in contact with us via our website under the Tell us About page, or by dialling 101 quoting incident 586 i of 17 June.”

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address.

You can contact them at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.