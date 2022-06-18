Arrest made after man dies following stabbing in Wellington

A man has died of stab wounds following an incident in the garden of a property in Wellington this morning.

Police say a 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident in Fowler Close.

Shortly before 11am Police were called to reports of two men fighting in the back garden of a property on the road.

Officers found a 52-year-old man in the garden with what is thought to be a stab wound.

They gave the man medical assistance and began CPR until the Ambulance Service arrived. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene a while later.

A 64-year-old man was located nearby and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, who is leading the investigation, said:

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation but we can reassure the public that our initial findings are that this is a contained matter involving two individuals that are known to each other.

“I am mindful that there was a separate, unrelated, incident in Wellington last night and that these two incidents happening within 24 hours may, understandably, cause concern.

“Thorough investigations will be carried out for both and you will see an increase presence from police across the town for your reassurance.

“We are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area but we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or any activity leading up to it, that hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Police say the incident is unrelated to a stabbing and disorder in the town on Friday night.

In a statement, Superintendent Mo Lansdale said:

“Following two very serious but unrelated incidents in Wellington this weekend, I’d like to offer reassurance to the community that our investigating officers are dealing with the recent events with upmost severity and professionalism, to bring justice to those that have caused harm.

“I don’t underestimate the impact that incidents such as these have on people and their loved ones, and I encourage anyone with any concerns to contact their local policing teams, whose contact details can be found on our website.



“You may see more police officers around Wellington and Telford over the weekend, they are there as part of our commitment to you, to be visible and accessible when you need them the most.



“I’d like to thank you for being understanding of the restrictions and road closures we have had to put in place, and for your continued support whilst our enquiries continue. We hope to remove all road closures as soon as possible and will update you when we can.”

Information can be given to the investigation team online or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 243i of 18 June. If you want to give information without giving your name speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.