Two vehicle collision closes A41 near Tong

Two people have been released from vehicles following a collision on the A41 near Tong this afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services were called at just after 5.10pm to the collision on Newport Road between J3 of the M54 and the junction of Stanton Road.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances to the scene from Telford Central with an operations officer.

The collision involving two vehicles saw two people trapped with firefighters releasing the trapped casualties.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.