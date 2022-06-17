14.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Advertisement -

Two vehicle collision closes A41 near Tong

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Two people have been released from vehicles following a collision on the A41 near Tong this afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services were called at just after 5.10pm to the collision on Newport Road between J3 of the M54 and the junction of Stanton Road.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances to the scene from Telford Central with an operations officer.

- Advertisement -

The collision involving two vehicles saw two people trapped with firefighters releasing the trapped casualties.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP