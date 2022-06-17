Telford’s Station Quarter plans go on display

A public exhibition giving people the chance to express their views on plans to transform Telford’s Station Quarter gets underway today.

The exciting proposals will be on display in Dean Square at the Telford Centre today and tomorrow, Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June, where the public can view them, speak to the Towns Fund team and give their feedback.

The exhibition will then move to the ground floor of Southwater One from Wednesday 22 June – Monday 27 June where the plans can be viewed.

People will also be able to submit their feedback via an online survey which closes at midnight on Sunday 3 July.

In 2021, Telford & Wrekin Council was successful in securing £22.3m in Towns Funding to support Telford’s Town Investment Plan consisting of three projects to be delivered over 5 years – and Station Quarter is one of the projects.

The Council has also secured over £200m of match funding from the private sector to support the Station Quarter project.

The vision for the investment, and the three projects in Telford and Wrekin, focuses on driving long term economic growth, with an emphasis on regeneration, improved transport, better broadband connectivity, skills, and culture.

It was developed in response to resident feedback identifying that connecting places, digitally and physically, is vital to bringing communities and opportunities together in Telford.

Station Quarter has a long-term plan influenced by feedback from local businesses, partners, and the local community.

It aims to improve connectivity within Telford – helping residents to access key amenities in the town centre including the shopping centre, Southwater and Telford Town Park more easily.

Phase One of Station Quarter is set to be delivered by 2025 and will include a digital skills and enterprise hub, a hotel, 1-2 bed apartment and 2–3-bedroom homes.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration, and the High Street, said:

“Station Quarter is one of our key Telford Investment Plan projects which will help to redevelop the area between Telford railways station and Telford town centre.

“This is a really exciting development, and we are pleased that we can share project plans with the public at the exhibitions and via the online survey.

“Our residents and local businesses have already played a key role in shaping these plans and we welcome their feedback on these proposals before we take this project to the next stage with the support of the Towns Funding.”

Station Quarter is a gateway location made up of cleared sites which used to be occupied by unsustainable and outdated office buildings.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said:

“As a council which is on your side, the Telford Town Investment Plan is all part of our wider vison to make Telford a great place to live, work, study, and visit.

“Station Quarter is a part of a transformational journey for Telford, improving access and linking areas of the town centre to make it more accessible for residents and helping us to boost the skills of the area’s workforce.

“Previously the centre of Telford was a shopping centre and the town park but now it’s a thriving town centre and this next phase of the project will create new homes and new jobs.

“We have also invested more than £784,000 to support new businesses through our Pride in Our High Street programme – creating over 230 new jobs and helping businesses to open in empty retail premises across the borough in a programme which continues to go from strength-to-strength.”