Success for ambulance service career’s event in Shrewsbury

Hundreds of people have shown an interest in joining West Midlands Ambulance Service, only days after the organisation announced that it was planning to recruit almost 500 student paramedics.

The careers event was held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

On Wednesday, around 250 people joined Trust staff at Shrewsbury Town Football Club for a highly successful Career’s Event.

Members of the recruitment team, operational staff, tutors from the Education & Training Department and community first responders were all in attendance, providing visitors with the chance to talk to current student paramedics about what the role is like, try CPR, practice elements of the fitness test and ask any questions they had.

A second such event is set to take place on Sunday 26 June as part of Armed Forces Day at Himley Hall, Dudley.

The Trust will have a stall at the event, which runs from 10.00am to 5.30pm, at which the Recruitment Team will be present to offer advice, guidance and tips on applying to become a student paramedic.

WMAS Recruitment Manager, Louise Jones, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come along to Shrewsbury Town and show an interest in joining the ambulance service.

“We’re now really looking forward to our next event at Himley and having the opportunity to talk to lots more people who are interested in starting a career with us.

“Also, don’t forget that I’ll be taking over the @officialwmas Instagram account on Saturday 18th June to share hints and tips as well as be on hand to answer questions from anyone interested in applying.”

The Trust’s student paramedic programme is a unique opportunity which provides a 42 month vocationally based programme where you’ll ‘earn as you learn’.

For further details and to find out how to apply, visit www.wmascareers.uk.