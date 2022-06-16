Telford school route made safer with new zebra crossing

Pupils of the Langley School in Telford now have a safer route to school following the completion of a new zebra crossing on Duce Drive.

Telford and Wrekin Councillor Andy Burford, Karl Jones, highways, engineering & project delivery team leader for Telford & Wrekin Council, Dawley and Aqueduct parish Councillors Ian Preece and Bob Wennington

The new crossing is part of a broader school travel plan for the area which aims to encourage more environmentally friendly methods of travel including car sharing, public transport or park and stride and reducing school generated traffic in the surrounding roads.

Councillor Lee Carter (Labour), Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the high street said:

“We’re pleased to be part of a scheme that supports the community and demonstrate that we are on people’s side when it comes to improving neighbourhoods and encouraging more active forms of travel.

“This crossing will provide peace of mind for many parents and an additional layer of safety for the pupils who cross this road every day.”

Head teacher for the Langley School, Steve Carter said:

“We are delighted at the installation of the new zebra crossing that will support further our commitment to keep students safe on their journeys to and from school.”