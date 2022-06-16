Shrewsbury Castle opens gates on summer activities

Shrewsbury Castle is opening its gates for a summer season within the site’s historic walls.

Shrewsbury Castle

The summer season launches on Friday 17 June with the return of Oil to the Fort for a weekend takeover in the Castle grounds.

Building on the success of last year’s events, the teams at Castle Street’s Dough and Oil and bar Oil are returning for a second sitting, only this time bigger and better.

Oil to the Fort 2022 is serving guests a varied menu of live music over two stages, open-air cinema, silent disco, food and a liquor yard every evening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:

“Shrewsbury Castle proved such a great venue, and Oil to the Fort was enjoyed by so many guests last year, we were delighted to be asked to host this weekend’s events.

“The innovative idea was born out of the lifting of pandemic restrictions last year, but as time has passed it has become more evident that there is a growing demand for people to enjoy outdoor entertainment.

“Shrewsbury Castle offers a safe setting for hospitality and cultural events, and we are keen to develop ideas and partner with other businesses and organisations to develop further exciting opportunities.”

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, added:

“The castle is already recognised as a wonderful heritage asset for the town, where people can enjoy spending time with family and friends safely.

“By opening Shrewsbury Castle up to opportunities such as this, Shropshire Council is bringing another dimension to the site as well as encouraging local businesses to think creatively.

“We look forward to more local partnerships developing, and even more imaginative use of the castle over the coming months.”

On Sunday 26 June 2022 the Shrewsbury Town International Comic Art Festival is bringing Comics at the Castle to the site.

A free family event, there will be a host of activities and appearances from comic creators from around the world, including superstar Marvel Comics artist Esad Ribic, legendary Beano and Transformers cartoonist Lew Stringer, and iconic Watchmen and 2000 AD artist Dave Gibbons.

Visitors are encouraged to embrace Cosplay on the day and show off their best costumes.