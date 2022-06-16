New ultrafast broadband network to benefit Shrewsbury residents and businesses

Wholesale network builder Fibre Heroes has ‘lit’ up homes and businesses within Shrewsbury enabling customers to connect to internet speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second.

Fibre Heroes network engineers work to connect residents in Shrewsbury

This means that ultrafast broadband will be available to customers who sign up through the network builder’s website.

Benefits include simultaneous multi-device use, no more buffering when streaming, and high-quality video calls.

Highlighted within the pandemic, the reliance of broadband has severely increased as technology has advanced with Shrewsbury residents and businesses now placed at the forefront of digital technology.

Dan Jones of Fibre Heroes commented: “Being able to connect customers in Shrewsbury is a landmark moment for us at Fibre Heroes. The build has provided barriers to overcome, but thanks to the hard work and dedication of our skilled engineers, we’ve been able to rise to the challenge to ensure that Shrewsbury homes can get connected.”

Shrewsbury is just one of many towns across Shropshire where Fibre Heroes are currently building, helping to reduce the digital divide across the county.