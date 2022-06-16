18.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Bomb disposal experts called to Muller in Market Drayton following discovery of suspicious package

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Bomb disposal experts were called to Market Drayton last night after a suspicious package was discovered at Muller on Shrewsbury Road.

Bomb disposal experts were called to Muller in Market Drayton. Image: Google Street View
Police posted on social media at around 10.13pm asking for people to avoid the area following the discovery of the suspicious package at the site.

Bomb disposal experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal were due to attend.

A 100m cordon was set up on the A53 from the Muller Roundabout to the Tern Hill Roundabout.

The nearby McDonald’s was also closed.

A statement from West Mercia Police is expected later.

