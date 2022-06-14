Person injured after gable end of building collapses in Telford

One person was injured following the partial collapse of an industrial building in Telford yesterday evening.

The Mercian Works on Holyhead Road in Ketley. Image: Google Street View

This incident involved the partial collapse of the gable end of Mercian Works on Holyhead Road in Ketley.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 7.21pm.

- Advertisement -

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “This incident involved the partial collapse of the gable end of a building.

“Fire service personnel used a 9m ladder in order to make the area safe.

“One casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

One fire appliance from Wellington along with an ambulance and police attended.