WMAS to recruit more than 400 student paramedics

West Midlands Ambulance Service is recruiting more than 400 student paramedics, with an event set to take place in Shrewsbury this Wednesday for those wanting to find out more.

With pressures on the ambulance service continuing, the Trust is on a journey of one of its most ambitious recruitment plans to date. In total, the Trust is looking to recruit 484 student paramedics across the entire West Midlands region.

Louise Jones, Recruitment Manager, said: “Today our exceptionally popular student paramedic programme opens to applicants as we work to further bolster our front-line staffing levels across the whole of our region. This means that, compared to our previous student paramedic recruitment, we are now looking to recruit across Shropshire, Birmingham, Black Country, Coventry, Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.

“In addition, for the first time we’ll also be accepting applications to our student paramedic programme from individuals awaiting A-Level or other Level 3 results. If you’re leaving college this year and want to work for us as a paramedic, you can now apply!”

“I’ll be taking over the @officialwmas Instagram account on Saturday 18th June to share hints and tips as well as be on hand to answer questions from anyone interested in applying. We now have a dedicated microsite about our student paramedic programme which includes everything you need to know about entry criteria, the application and assessment process as well as the training programme once you begin so I would urge anyone considering this fantastic opportunity to visit www.wmascareers.uk in the first instance.

“We’re also set to hold a number of career events in parts of the West Midlands in the coming weeks and I’d encourage anyone keen to apply to come along and meet us for an informal chat!”

The recruitment event in Shrewsbury will take place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Wednesday 15 June between 6pm – 8pm.