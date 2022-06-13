17.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 13, 2022
Witnesses appeal after woman injured by quad bike in Little Stretton

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a woman suffered head injuries after being struck by a quad bike in Little Stretton last month.

The woman was walking along an unclassified lane near to Old Hall Farm at about 5.10pm on Monday 23 May when she was struck by a farm quad bike.

The vehicle, which had been used for herding sheep, had rolled down a hill and through a hedge before colliding with the woman. It then crashed through a gate, struck a wall and a storage hopper.

The 58-year-old woman suffered head injuries and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

Although in a remote location there is a campsite close by and investigating officers hope that someone from there may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to visit West Mercia Police website quoting incident 492 of 23 May.

