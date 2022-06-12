RAF Cosford Air Show returns with six hour flying display

RAF Cosford Air Show makes its return today with a six hour flying display and hundreds of ground attractions.

The Red Arrows perform at RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver

The ticket only event, which sold out several weeks ago, is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors with 11,000 vehicles. People planning on going to the show are asked to make sure they do have a pre-paid ticket as tickets will not be sold at the gate.

The return of the RAF Cosford Air Show will tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty – proudly showcasing landmark achievements in aviation and engineering through its showstopping flying action and across the showground. Themed displays will help to tell the story of countless accomplishments of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

- Advertisement -

Other attractions include a range of hands-on experiences for all ages in the interactive STEM hangar and RAF Zone, as well as immersive story-telling experiences and entertainment in the Vintage Village.

As with previous years, West Mercia Police will be supporting the event organisers to ensure an enjoyable day out for all.

Chief Inspector Gareth Morgan, West Mercia Police’s Air Show Commander, said: “It is great to see Cosford Air Show return after the previous two years saw it cancelled due to the pandemic.

“The Air Show is a fantastic day out for all of the family and an event we are really looking forward to being involved in once again. As with previous years we will be on standby to support the event organisers should there be any issues.

“We do anticipate the roads around the airfield to be busy so would ask people to make sure they leave plenty of time to get there.”

Those travelling by car are advised that Bowling Green Lane and Kennel Lane will be closed and they should find an alternative route.

For live traffic and information tune into Cosford FM on 87.9FM.