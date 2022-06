Police have made an arrest after a man was seriously injured in Telford yesterday.

The incident in which a 40-year-old man was seriously injured took place in Woodside at around 6pm.

Police say the injured man is currently in hospital.

- Advertisement -

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Mercia Police quoting incident 532 of 11 June.