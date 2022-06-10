Education minister visits Telford

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Baroness Barran, has visited Telford to hear about exciting new changes to education provision in the town.

Baroness Barran, centre, on her visit to Telford pictured with Kickstart principal Emma Rennie-Gibson, Queensway principal Julie Bravo, Dr Gill Eatough, and LCT chair Mike Briscoe

She was hosted by the Learning Community Trust (LCT), which is working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford College on plans to create new alternative education provision in the town.

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Trust, said: “We were delighted to be able to welcome the Baroness, and give her chance to hear first-hand about the new proposals, which will be run under the LCT banner.

“It was a very positive and constructive meeting, and we are looking forward to revealing more details of the plans to everyone very soon.”

As the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the school system, Baroness Barran’s responsibilities include the work of academies and multi-academy trusts, as well as school capital investment.

As part of her Telford visit, she toured the town’s Kickstart Academy, for pupils who require a more specialist provision. She also visited the Learning Community Trust’s Queensway North campus, which caters for the needs of children with a specific diagnosis of Autism.

The Trust was formed in 2017 and has grown into a family of 10 schools, responsible for more than 5,500 children and employing just over 1,000 people, spread across 13 different sites.

They include Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood and Charlton secondary school is Telford, plus specialist education centres such as Queensway in Telford, and Severndale in Shrewsbury.

The Trust has also been selected to operate the new primary school being built on the former British Sugar site at Allscott, which will add to its existing primary schools at Crudgington, and Wrekin View in Wellington.