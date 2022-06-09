Two injured following collision in Maesbrook

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance attended a two-vehicle collision at Maesbrook near Oswestry this morning.

Midlands Air Ambulance

Two people were injured in the collision which took place on the B4398 at around 7.55am.

One of the drivers, a woman, became trapped following the collision.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances including the rescue tender from Wellington to the scene.

Fire crews used Holmatro equipment to release the trapped casualty who was then taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance after receiving treatment for potentially serious injuries.

A man in the second vehicle involved was also taken by ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The road was closed by police following the collision.