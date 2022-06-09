Funeral of Shropshire man killed in collision to take place today

The funeral of a man who died after being hit by a vehicle in south Shropshire will take place in Telford today.

William George Rogers

William Rogers, 26, died when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop on the B4368 at Diddlebury, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock in the early hours of Saturday 30 April.

The funeral for the popular rugby player and young farmer will take place at Telford Crematorium.

- Advertisement -

Ten tractors will form part of a funeral cortege from Bridgnorth Rugby Club to Telford Crematorium between 11.30am and 12.45pm.

The cortege will travel north from Bridgnorth along the A442, taking the B4379 and A4169 to Shifnal. After passing through Shifnal they will take the B4379 north and briefly follow the A5 to Telford Crematorium at Redhill.

Police are asking for motorists to allow extra journey time or find alternative routes if travelling in the area at this time.

An inquest into his death in Shrewsbury has been adjourned until August.