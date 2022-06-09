16 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 9, 2022

Funeral of Shropshire man killed in collision to take place today

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The funeral of a man who died after being hit by a vehicle in south Shropshire will take place in Telford today.

William George Rogers
William George Rogers

William Rogers, 26, died when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop on the B4368 at Diddlebury, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock in the early hours of Saturday 30 April.

The funeral for the popular rugby player and young farmer will take place at Telford Crematorium.

- Advertisement -

Ten tractors will form part of a funeral cortege from Bridgnorth Rugby Club to Telford Crematorium between 11.30am and 12.45pm.

The cortege will travel north from Bridgnorth along the A442, taking the B4379 and A4169 to Shifnal. After passing through Shifnal they will take the B4379 north and briefly follow the A5 to Telford Crematorium at Redhill.

Police are asking for motorists to allow extra journey time or find alternative routes if travelling in the area at this time.

An inquest into his death in Shrewsbury has been adjourned until August.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP