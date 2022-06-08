Shrewsbury’s new care home donates £500 to local charity

A new Shrewsbury care home which is set to open this December has made a generous donation to a local organisation.

Oxbow Manor Home Manager, Lindsey Quegan (left) and CRM Debra Blatchford with George Rook (DEEP)

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, presented The Riversiders, Shrewsbury’s local DEEP (Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project) branch, with a £500 cheque.

DEEP is a nationwide network of local groups which aims to support those living with dementia by sharing skills and encouraging knowledge sharing. There are currently six groups in Shropshire, including one in Shrewsbury.

Oxbow Manor’s donation will go towards the ten-year celebration event for DEEP groups across the Midlands in July.

George Rook, activist and campaigner for DEEP, said: “We’re really grateful to receive funds from the Care UK team at Oxbow Manor.

“These funds are essential for us to continue to support local people living with dementia and their relatives. On behalf of everyone, I’d like to say a big thank you to the Oxbow Manor team for their support – we’re looking forward to building upon this relationship as the home begins to welcome the first residents.”

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to donate funds to DEEP.

“We know just important local groups are, especially when it comes to raising awareness of dementia within the local community and supporting those living with the condition. Their mission completely aligns with ours, and I’m excited to explore further opportunities to work together to create a more dementia-friendly community right here in Shrewsbury.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming George and other members of DEEP to Oxbow Manor again once we open our doors.”