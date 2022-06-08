10.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 9, 2022

Shrewsbury’s new care home donates £500 to local charity

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A new Shrewsbury care home which is set to open this December has made a generous donation to a local organisation.

Oxbow Manor Home Manager, Lindsey Quegan (left) and CRM Debra Blatchford with George Rook (DEEP)
Oxbow Manor Home Manager, Lindsey Quegan (left) and CRM Debra Blatchford with George Rook (DEEP)

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, presented The Riversiders, Shrewsbury’s local DEEP (Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project) branch, with a £500 cheque.

DEEP is a nationwide network of local groups which aims to support those living with dementia by sharing skills and encouraging knowledge sharing. There are currently six groups in Shropshire, including one in Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

Oxbow Manor’s donation will go towards the ten-year celebration event for DEEP groups across the Midlands in July.

George Rook, activist and campaigner for DEEP, said: “We’re really grateful to receive funds from the Care UK team at Oxbow Manor.

“These funds are essential for us to continue to support local people living with dementia and their relatives. On behalf of everyone, I’d like to say a big thank you to the Oxbow Manor team for their support – we’re looking forward to building upon this relationship as the home begins to welcome the first residents.”

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to donate funds to DEEP.

“We know just important local groups are, especially when it comes to raising awareness of dementia within the local community and supporting those living with the condition. Their mission completely aligns with ours, and I’m excited to explore further opportunities to work together to create a more dementia-friendly community right here in Shrewsbury.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming George and other members of DEEP to Oxbow Manor again once we open our doors.”

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP