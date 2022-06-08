Severn Hospice marks milestone by opening new shop

Supporters of Severn Hospice will be in for a treat when its 30th shop throws open its doors next month.

The Shropshire charity currently has a network of 29 community shops operating across the region – and plans are underway to open its 30th in Hadley, Telford at the end of July.

Emily Jones, Severn Hospice’s retail strategy support manager said: “We are so excited to be opening our 30th shop. We opened our very first shop in Craven Arms in October 1992 – so this is our 30th shop in 30 years and it seems a wonderful way to mark such a milestone.

“Hadley is a great community and there is already a buzz now we’ve been able to put the signs up saying we are moving in. We are taking over a vacant unit in Hadley Centre, which was a small charity shop selling baby clothing and nursery supplies.

“We’ve only just got the keys and things are moving fast. We’ve already moved the builders in, and our graphic design team are working on some exciting ideas for how to fit the shop out.

“Not only will our shop in Hadley be our 30th shop in the network, but it will also be our eighth shop in the Telford & Wrekin area, joining Brooklands, Lawley, Wellington, Ironbridge, Oakengates, Arleston and Madeley.

“After two years of considerable disruption, our fabulous supporters and loyal shoppers are really helping us bounce back with confidence and opening our 30th shop is another sign that things really are moving in the right direction.”

The opening of the shop will create job opportunities – there are vacancies for a full-time shop manager and a part-time assistant shop manager. Volunteers are also needed to staff the tills, sort the stock, and maintain the shop floor. Anyone interested in a role should visit the charity’s website for details.

The charity’s retail arm brings in more than £1 million in revenue each year – money which funds the vital care it provides for thousands of people living with incurable illness.

Emily added: “We are so lucky to have such generous supporters who help stock our shops with donations of quality clothing, books, homewares, and accessories and loyal customers who regularly pop in to check out what bargains we have in store. The new shop in Hadley will be a treasure trove of items, the profits of which will allow us to provide care and support to people when they need it most.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming people in on opening day. We have a few plans up our sleeves to make the day memorable, so watch this space.”