Shropshire man ‘set for life’ thanks to National Lottery win

By Shropshire Live

A mystery man, known only as Mr S from Shropshire, has won £10,000 a month for a year, matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Thursday 12 May.

The Shropshire local has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

He’s also the second recent winner from Shropshire after Mr B scooped £1M on EuroMillions in April.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said:

“Shropshire is proving to be a lucky area for National Lottery winners. What amazing news for Mr S who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

