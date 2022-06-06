Public consultation opens on proposed £12.1m Whitchurch swimming pool and leisure facility

A public consultation was today launched regarding the construction of a new £12.1 million swimming pool and leisure facilities in Whitchurch.

An artist’s impression of how the proposed new Whitchurch swimming and leisure centre could look

Shropshire Council is running an eight-week long consultation on the proposals to replace the old swimming pool, which has been closed since March 2020, with a new pool, rooms, gym and café.

Since the site’s closure, investigations to identify the cause of an ongoing leak and the practicalities of carrying out repair works show that the swimming pool defects are such that it will not be able to reopen in its present guise.

Last summer Shropshire Council heard that a new centre would be the most viable and cost-effective way to maintain swimming and fitness facilities in the town.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:

“A key priority for Shropshire Council is to improve health and wellbeing at all stages of life, and increasing participation in physical activity across the community is crucial to this.

“Everyone has been very disappointed that the centre at Whitchurch has been unable to reopen, and this is a situation that is not going to change as the building is not structurally sound.

“A new facility would be a massive benefit to all and is something Shropshire Council is committed to delivering.”

The consultation will run for eight weeks until 31 July 2022.

To have your say on the proposals click here.