Firefighters called to fire at business in Shrewsbury

A fire at a business in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury led to smoke being seen from across a wide area of the town this morning.

Firefighters were called to All Pump Solutions on Ennerdale Road just after 11am after a fire broke out at the company.

Five fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Welfare Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

- Advertisement -

Operations, Fire Investigation, Safety and Principal officers were also at the scene.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one main jet, one covering jet and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.